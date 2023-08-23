LUBBOCK, Texas— Covenant Health and Women of the 100 are holding a community block party which is the second event in the Change Starts Here (CSH) series. The goal of the CSH series is to bring resources, education, and awareness to the people of East Lubbock through events, workshops, and community service. This event is all about health and wellness and will include health resources, A1C & BP checks, nutrition education, free food for families, a DJ, and more. This event is Saturday, August 26 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Parkway Summerville Center. Find out more on Facebook and Instagram, Covenant Health.