LUBBOCK, Texas—Covenant Health and the YWCA are kicking off Summer with a free health fair. This event is open to the public on Saturday, June 3 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the YWCA at 6501 University Avenue. Health professionals will be at resource booths to provide information with diabetes, diet and exercise, blood pressure and more. You can even get help applying for Medicaid. This wouldn’t be possible without the community partners that will be there for the day. Find out more at Facebook.com/covenanthealth.com.