LUBBOCK, Texas—Covenant Health is inviting all middle school students to their free summer camp on July 11 or 12. The camp is from 8:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at Maxey Park, 4007 30th street. Students will explore healthcare with hands on experiences at this CovenantReady program. Find out more by emailing Terri at MORRISTL1@COVHS.ORG or on Facebook, Covenant Children’s.