LUBBOCK, Texas—Covenant Health will host a free summer program called Covenant Ready, which will include half-day programs for middle school students in grades 6-8 to explore health care. The morning will begin at Maxey Park and include a tour of the hospital, including the emergency department, radiology department, pharmacy and simulation unit. Participants will get to watch a pig lung demonstration, look at slides under a microscope, see an x-ray, check out emergency vehicles and much more! There are still spots available for each date. Parents can sign up their middle school students through the form with the following link: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=hpAxLiaao0aGX2Fb7VdnhpULMVkekPJCvyxawJ86wb1UODZRNEtVMFE4NVU1ME8wWjFaMUtGUFVVSi4u&qrcode=true