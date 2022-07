LUBBOCK, Texas— Covenant Children’s has partnered with Covenant Health Foundation and Revolution Fútbol Club to host Huddle Up for Youth Athlete Mental Health. The event is for parents and coaches of youth athletes in the community. The event will be held on Sunday, July 17 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Redeemer Church. There is no cost and donations will be accepted. To register click here: https://bit.ly/huddle-health