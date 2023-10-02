LUBBOCK, Texas—CovenantReady is offering the opportunity for high school students to watch live surgical procedures and experience the world of healthcare. Through partnerships with local high schools and colleges they are able to offer this firsthand real-life experience for students getting a birds eye view into our hospital. This is just one of the many ways that CovenantReady is providing experiences for students. Reach out to Terri for more information, Terri.Morris@stjoe.org