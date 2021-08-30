Cowboy Bouquet now open, all horns, no bull

LUBBOCK, Texas – Teresa and her husband say they are just like you. They don’t have much but we work our butts off for everything we get. They started this company out of a desire and a necessity to make a better life for ourselves and our children when we are gone. While they don’t have much we do have the passion and determination to bring our brand to the world. We believe wholeheartedly in our logo, “All Horns, No Bull” and know that our customers do too. COWBOY BOUQUET stands for these people. They salute and applaud you. We lift you up in this crazy world we live in.