Create Special Memories this Easter Weekend with Fan Favorites from Logan’s Roadhouse

LUBBOCK, Texas – This Easter weekend, Logan’s Roadhouse is making it convenient for family and friends to gather and celebrate the joy and love that comes with the holiday.

From April 2-4, Roadhouse fans can celebrate at home with Logan’s Easter Roadhouse Specials! Available exclusively for the holiday weekend, Logan’s premium four-pound Prime Rib, seasoned with Logan’s signature rub, slow-roasted for six hours and hand-carved to order, can be selected on the Ultimate Roadhouse Feast for just $99.99. Logan’s Easter Roadhouse Specials each serve six to eight people and are available hot-and-ready to enjoy immediately or to bake at home:

  • Ultimate Roadhouse Feast ($89.99 to $149.99) – Choice of protein, a large Garden Salad, two family-size sides, Logan’s famous Mississippi Brownie and a dozen made-from-scratch rolls.
  • Roadhouse Family Dinner ($69.99 to $129.99) – Choice of protein, two family-size sides and a dozen made-from-scratch rolls.
  • Roadhouse Main Dish ($49.99 to $99.99) – Choice of protein and a dozen made-from-scratch rolls.

In addition to Logan’s quality slow-roasted Prime Rib, Roadhouse fans can choose from Grilled Meatloaf, BBQ Pulled Pork, Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs, Mesquite-Grilled Pork Chops or Roasted Turkey. For family sides, choose from Logan’s mac & cheese, cinnamon apples, steamed broccoli, rice pilaf, corn, green beans, house-made mashed potatoes or potato chips for their sides, or upgrade to eight baked potatoes or eight sweet potatoes for $8 more.

Families ready to dine-in can head to Logan’s during Easter weekend for an eggs-cellent celebration. From April 2-4, all children (age 12 and under) will receive an Easter Egg that contains a Free Kids Meal voucher to use on their next visit!

