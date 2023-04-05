LUBBOCK, Texas—The Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation (LCAF) and Lubbock Arts Alliance are proud to present “Creative Industries Marketing Bootcamp”, a free workshop. This workshop is for creative professionals who are looking to build their brands and expand their reach. Each attendee will receive a workbook to help with strategic planning and guide their marketing efforts for the rest of the year. Learn the strategies and tactics necessary to effectively promote and grow your creative endeavor. The workshop will be held Saturday April 15 during the Lubbock Arts Festival from 11:00-2:00pm. For more information on the workshop please reach out to stacy@lubbockculturalarts.org. To register, please visit Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation’s website, lubbockculturalarts.org and select the “Workshop” tab.