LUBBOCK, Texas—Head over to the Crosby County Pioneer Memorial Museum in Crosbyton for July 4 weekend. You can enjoy the musical “God’s Country,” food trucks and fun! Plus, the weekend will include a parade, car show, corn hole tourney, fireworks and more. For questions call the Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture at 806-853-7140 and follow them on Facebook, and follow the Crosby County Pioneer Memorial Museum too!