LUBBOCK, Texas—CrossView Camp is located in Dickens, Texas. They are a registered nonprofit in the state of Texas and primarily serve at-risk, low-income youth all across West Texas through their Summer Camp program. If a child qualifies for free or reduced lunch in a Texas public school, they qualify for a CrossView Scholarship, meaning they pay only $30 for their week of camp as opposed to the actual cost which is in the ballpark of $400-$500 (this cost changes annually). Through each of CrossView’s summer camp activities such as canoeing, high ropes, paintball, swimming, arts and crafts and more, campers are learning about God’s Word as well as developing valuable life skills like self confidence, team work, conflict resolution, problem solving and much more. Each camper receives an outpouring of love, knowledge of who they are in Jesus Christ and skills for handling life’s many trials and hardships. Find out more at crossviewcamp.org or on Facebook, Crossview Christian Camp.