Culinary Co-Op grand opening all weekend long with lots of activities

LUBBOCK, Texas – Chef Bolton has been in business since 2007, creating culinary treats of all kinds for her customers. Her ability to combine flavor combinations will surely tantalize the most sophisticated palates, and she is happy to share her knowledge with the Culinary Co-Op!

Chef Bolton has been featured in numerous news and magazine articles, and she’s won numerous awards for designs, baking, sugar pieces, and more.

Sherry is excited to share the Culinary Co-Op with food enthusiasts, cooks, and chefs from all backgrounds and all skill-levels. She hopes the Co-Op will be a place where chefs, cooks, and food enthusiasts can grow, create, and thrive in a judgement-free environment by attending cooking classes & cooking events, and sharing ideas with other chefs in the open kitchen space.