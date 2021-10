LUBBOCK, Texas– It is officially pumpkin season and Cumberland Presbyterian Church has the perfect patch for you to visit! For 19 years they have offered pumpkins of all different shapes and sizes with 60% of the proceeds benefitting the Navajo reservation in New Mexico, while the other 40% benefit their local outreach ministries! The patch is open Monday- Friday from 3-7 p.m., Saturday from 10-7 p.m. and Sunday from 12:30-7 p.m.