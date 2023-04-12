LUBBOCK, Texas— We made a visit to Curby’s Express Market at 19th Street & Milwaukee Avenue. This is a locally owned and operated market that offers made-to-order coffees, pizzas and more. You can also pick up milk, local wines, and fresh flowers. Make sure to ask Amanda about the gift cards when you shop inside or at their drive-up window during happy hour twice a day. Follow them on Instagram at curbysmarket or on their website, curbys.com to find out more about their upcoming event with a local non-profit.