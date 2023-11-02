It’s a Roaring 20’s party, the 2023 ALS Prohibition Gala, on November 11 presented by Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. This event will include dinner, dancing, a cash bar and more. Your support helps provide mini-grants for equipment and services that are not covered by insurance, monthly support group meetings and education and so much more in the West Texas area. Purchase tickets and get more information by reaching out to Amanda at 806-777-9989.