LUBBOCK, Texas—The office of Danny Gonzales, Farmers Insurance and his staff give their time and resources to feeding children through the local non-profit, FOUND. The vision of FOUND is for us to live in a world full of people who feel seen, heard and equipped to make an impact as they walk in their strengths. You can share the love by donating items or you time or by praying. Find out more at thefoundmission.com or fuelintheschool.com. Reach out to Danny for more information at 806-698-6111.