Deadline for the 6th Annual “Adelante Awards” is coming up

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Los Hermanos Familia of Lubbock wants to remind you that the deadline for nomination for the 6th Annual “Adelante Awards,” is coming up.

This is a recognition program that showcases and honors Hispanic men in the Lubbock community, who excel in their careers and volunteer efforts.

How many categories are there? Thirteen individuals will be selected by a blind committee in the following categories: Business Owner, Medical, Professional, First Responder, Education, Military/Veteran, Church, Media, Civic/Volunteer, Athlete/Athletics Supporter, Art & Entertainment, College Young Adult, and Youth.

When is the Nomination DEADLINE? It is February 5, 2021. Please complete the online application at www.loshermanosfamilia.org

The Virtual Adelante Awards Banquet will be held in March 2021. To be a premier sponsor, or sponsor a nominee, or for limited ticket information, please contact us at (806) 792-1212.