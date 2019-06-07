Delicious Father’s Day recipe from Beef Loving Texans

LUBBOCK, Texas–Beef Loving Texans is sharing a delicious recipe that’s perfect for your Father’s Day celebration.

Check out this video to see just how to make this recipe.

For more information visit: Beef Loving Texans. You can see the full recipe below and for more recipes from Beef Loving Texans, click here.

Hoisin BBQ Steak-On-A-Stick with Pineapple Salsa

Ingredients:

· 1-1/4 pounds beef top sirloin steak, boneless, cut 1 inch thick

· 1/3 cup ketchup

· 2 tablespoons hoisin sauce

· 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

· Salt (optional)

· 1 cup diced fresh pineapple

· 1/2 cup diced red bell pepper

· 1/2 cup diced hothouse cucumber

· 2 teaspoons rice vinegar (optional)

Preparation:

1. Combine pineapple salsa ingredients in small bowl. Set aside.

2. Combine ketchup and hoisin sauce in another small bowl; set aside. Cut beef steak into 1-inch pieces. Thread beef pieces evenly onto four 10 to 12-inch metal skewers. Season kabobs evenly with pepper.

3. Place kabobs on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 3 to 4 inches from heat. Brush beef generously with some of reserved sauce mixture. Broil 7 to 9 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once and brushing with remaining

sauce mixture. Season beef with salt, if desired. Serve kabobs topped with Pineapple Salsa.