Delicious Father’s Day recipe from Beef Loving Texans

Trends and Friends

by: Rache Ahdey

Posted: / Updated:
TNF - JUNE 7 BEFF LOVING TEXANS.00_01_29_24.Still001_1559949049063.jpg.jpg

LUBBOCK, Texas–Beef Loving Texans is sharing a delicious recipe that’s perfect for your Father’s Day celebration.

Check out this video to see just how to make this recipe.

For more information visit: Beef Loving Texans. You can see the full recipe below and for more recipes from Beef Loving Texans, click here.

Hoisin BBQ Steak-On-A-Stick with Pineapple Salsa

Ingredients:

· 1-1/4 pounds beef top sirloin steak, boneless, cut 1 inch thick

· 1/3 cup ketchup

· 2 tablespoons hoisin sauce

· 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

· Salt (optional)

· 1 cup diced fresh pineapple

· 1/2 cup diced red bell pepper

· 1/2 cup diced hothouse cucumber

· 2 teaspoons rice vinegar (optional)

Preparation:

1. Combine pineapple salsa ingredients in small bowl. Set aside.

2. Combine ketchup and hoisin sauce in another small bowl; set aside. Cut beef steak into 1-inch pieces. Thread beef pieces evenly onto four 10 to 12-inch metal skewers. Season kabobs evenly with pepper.

3. Place kabobs on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 3 to 4 inches from heat. Brush beef generously with some of reserved sauce mixture. Broil 7 to 9 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once and brushing with remaining

sauce mixture. Season beef with salt, if desired. Serve kabobs topped with Pineapple Salsa.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss