LUBBOCK, Texas—Have Your Desserts First with the Girl Scouts! Grab your tickets to this sweet fundraiser supporting Girl Scouting in Lubbock on August 31 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Desserts First in an intimate evening featuring local chefs’ Girl Scout Cookie inspired desserts, wine, a silent auction and more. This event supports Girl Scouts in Lubbock and the Girl Scout mission to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. Find out more on Facebook, Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains.