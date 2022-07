LUBBOCK, Texas—Head out to the First Friday Art Trail on August 5th and find Dianna Roman’s Group and Nick’s Shaved Ice for a free treat. They will be at 5ht and Avenue K next to the live music. This is a way for Dianna and her group to show their appreciation to their clients and a local non-profit. They will also have giveaways. Find more at diannaromans.com or by calling Dianna Romans at 806-789-0899.