LUBBOCK, Texas—This is Dillard’s biggest one-day event for beauty and fragrance this holiday season. Shop at both stores in the South Plains Mall on Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Receive a $25 reward certificate with every $100 you spend in beauty and fragrance, up to $400. Redeem your certificate in beauty & fragrance the day of the event through November 23,2022.