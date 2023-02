LUBBOCK, Texas—The Fit for the Cure event is a collaboration between Dillard’s and Wacoal to raise funds for breast cancer research. This event will be Thursday, March 2 at Dillard’s in the South Plains Mall from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Dillard’s will donate $5.00 to Susan G. Komen for every person who receives a complimentary bra fitting and purchases a Wacoal or b.tempt’d bra. For more information or to schedule an appointment, reach out to Dillard’s at 806-792-6871 or 6002 Slide Road.