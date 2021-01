LUBBOCK, Texas - Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains kicks off the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season January 15, during a challenging time when many Girl Scouts are selling in creative, socially distant, and contact-free ways to keep themselves and their customers safe. Even in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, girls are adapting their sales methods to share the joy of Girl Scout Cookies through the largest girl-led entrepreneurship program—including taking contact-free pickup and delivery orders through a new national collaboration with Grubhub.

Ordering Now Available Through Delivery Platform Grubhub