Disabled Marines’ dreams now being a reality after hard work and help from the Lubbock community

LUBBOCK, Texas – A new shop is set to open July 4th week but the story behind it is already getting attention and support from the community. Marine Curtis Pennington served from 1997 to 2001 and was disabled in Iraq. After years of struggling from PTSD, guilt and a lot more things he is finally starting his dream with his daughter. Curtis and his daughter Madison moved back to their hometown Lubbock, Texas after being displaced from COVID-19. After months of saving money they are finally opening a pet shop in the shopping center outside of Ransom Canyon. From growing up, fighting in a war, living in his car, to joining a housing program with Vetstar, to now finally opening his own reptile pet shop, Curtis says he keeps pinching himself because it all feels like a dream.

For more details check out his Facebook page here.