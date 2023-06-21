LUBBOCK, Texas— D’Lish Sweets & Gelato brought homemade gelato to help us officially welcome Summer today. They are Lubbock owned and operated with a variety of sweets made every morning. They start baking early just in time for your sweet craving. From cupcakes, macarons, gelato, cookies, mini cakes, dog treats and more; they are sure to feel your sweet tooth craving. They are located in Canyon West Shopping Center, 5017 Milwaukee Ave, Suite 200. Find out more at 806-476-0079, dlishlubbock.com.