LUBBOCK, Texas – There is a new food truck in town that is serving up some healthy desserts! D’Lites is a low-fat soft-serve ice cream that is now in Lubbock. The D’Lites ice cream is low in sodium, sugar, fat, and carbohydrates. It is cholesterol-free, and a healthier alternative to regular ice cream. They offer chocolate and vanilla every week and two other flavors that always change.