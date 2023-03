LUBBOCK, Texas—The Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA) wants you to enjoy all they have to offer. From exhibits, to students’ art displays, to productions, to Spring Break activities and more; LHUCA might offer more than you think. They also partner with other local businesses for their upcoming programs such as drawing classes, yoga and the arts and more. Find out more at lhuca.org or by calling 806-762-8606.