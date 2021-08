LUBBOCK, Texas – All vendors in Fragrance of Heaven will have awesome specials and unique items for all your shopping needs and wants! We will have 4 pet rescues with adoptions and focusing on seniors! City of Lubbock will be providing free chipping. And meet The Poop Guys! They will be providing cleanup and offering an incredible service for you and your fur babies. D’Lights will be providing cool sweet treats for this event. So you do not want to miss this one. Find out more here.