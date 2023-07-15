LUBBOCK, Texas— Next week is the 9th annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive! It has come at a CRITICAL time as blood supplies are extremely low! This drive is at the South Plains Mall (in the store next to Hot Topic) from July 17 through July 23, daily from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. This is a friendly competition between the Lubbock Fire Rescue and Lubbock Police Department to see who can get the most blood donations on their behalf. The whole community is welcome and needed. Donors will receive a Battle of the Badges t-shirt and movie tickets, while supplies last. Find out more are vitalant.org.