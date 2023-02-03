LUBBOCK, Texas—Your blood is needed in the South Plains. With cancelled blood drives and so many accidents from the recent ice; donating blood is so important. Vitalant will be holding a blood drive at South Plains Mall on Saturday, February 11 from 12:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. One donation can save up to three lives. When you donate at this blood drive, you will receive movie tickets and popcorn courtesy of Premiere Cinemas, a gift card from Jamba and an Amazon gift card. Visit vitalant.org for more information.