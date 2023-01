LUBBOCK, Texas—January is National Blood Drive month. Vitalant will be holding a blood drive at South Plains Mall on Saturday, January 14 from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. This time of year, blood supplies are critically low. When you donate at this blood drive, you will receive two free movie tickets and two orders of popcorn courtesy of Premiere Cinemas. Visit vitalant.org for more information.