LUBBOCK, Texas—Vitalant needs to replenish their blood supply after Spring Break. They will be holding a blood drive at South Plains Mall on Saturday, March 25 from 12:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. One donation can save up to three lives. When you donate at this blood drive, you will receive movie tickets and popcorn courtesy of Premiere Cinemas and a gift card from Jamba Juice. Visit vitalant.org or southplainsmall.com for more information.