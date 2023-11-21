LUBBOCK, Texas —While shopping for great deals on Black Friday and Shop Small Saturday, take a break and donate blood with Vitalant at the South Plains Mall. Vitalant will be holding a blood drive at the South Plains Mall on Friday and Saturday, November 24 and 25 from 12:45 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. One donation can save up to three lives. When you donate at this blood drive, you will receive two movie tickets and two popcorns from Premiere Cinemas. Visit southplainsmall.com or vitalant.org for more information.