Live Now
Impeachment hearings day 2: Watch live testimony & analysis
Teacher Of The Week

Donate your coats and pullovers for the annual Charlie’s Kids-4-Kids Coat Drive

Trends and Friends

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas–It’s time for the annual Charlie’s Kids-4-Kids Coat Drive. Your donation of new or gently used coats and pullovers will go to those who are in desperate need of one. Take a look at this video to see how you can participate.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar