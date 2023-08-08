LUBBOCK, Texas—If you are done with your back-to-school shopping; there are still lots of reasons to head out to South Plains Mall. Giving back is always important, especially during back-to-school time. Denim donations and clear backpack donations can be made to benefit the Children’s Home of Lubbock. Vitalant is having their back-to-school blood drive and offering free Premiere Cinema movie tickets. Find out more at southplainsmall.com.