LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s a Halloween Sip & Shop at Vintage Township on Sunday, October 22 from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. This event is free and open to the public with more than 70 local vendors to shop with. Plus, there will be food trucks, wine pouring, a bracelet making station for all those Swifties out there and more at this pet and family friendly event. Bring a blanket to donate to Warmth for West Texas. Make sure to wear your costume for a special treat. Get more information on their Facebook page, Halloween Sip & Shop at Vintage Township.