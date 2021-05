LUBBOCK, Texas – Come support local law enforcement all day long this Saturday at Charlie B’s! There will be a Ride for the Blue meeting at 9:45am at Charlie B’s then ride will start at 10:15am with an escort by the Lubbock Sheriff’s Office! Once the ride is over we will have the Blue Rally from 11-7pm with vendors, food trucks, car and bike show, jumpers for the kids and so much more!