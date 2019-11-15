Don’t miss the last Junk Fest of the year

LUBBOCK, Texas–You won’t want to miss the last Junk Fest of the year; it’s a a fun and festive event with some unique gift options. It’s happening this weekend at Wild West Vintage Decor. Take a look at this video to get all the event details.
by: Raché AhdeyPosted: / Updated:
LUBBOCK, Texas–You won’t want to miss the last Junk Fest of the year; it’s a a fun and festive event with some unique gift options. It’s happening this weekend at Wild West Vintage Decor. Take a look at this video to get all the event details.