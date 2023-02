LUBBOCK, Texas—We are small business owners that had been in the business of mobile gaming parties and have now expanded to the food truck arena. We are excited about launching our mini pancake and mini doughnut trailer because we love serving families!! Our menu is still evolving and growing, so we encourage community members to send us or tag us in any ideas they would like to see on our menu! Follow them on FB: Dough Nut Patrol and at DoughnutPatrol.com.