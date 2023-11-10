LUBBOCK, Texas— Downshift Riverside offers their own brewed beer, coffee, food and live music. You can enjoy all this while sitting on their multi level patio right by the river. Next time you are in the Village of Ruidoso, visit Downshift Riverside at 2704 Sudderth Drive. Learn more about this locally owned business at Downshift.beer, @downshiftbrewingco. Find out more at Discoverruidoso.com