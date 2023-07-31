LUBBOCK, Texas—Downtown Levelland is Keeping Levelland Beautiful events on Saturday, August 5. The day will begin with a community wide garage sale at 8:00 a.m. The day will continue with a back-to-school backpack giveaway, the first Saturday will take place at the square with food trucks, ice cream social, live music and more. Find out more at downtownlevellan.com or on Facebook: @downtownlevelland.