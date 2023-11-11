LUBBOCK, Texas— Downtown Plainview is celebrating with their Holidays Around the World Community Open House. This is an all day event on Saturday, November 11. The day will begin with a Veteran’s ceremony followed by shopping, crafts, food trucks, music and so much more. Santa will end the day by lighting the downtown up. Find out more on Facebook, Main Street Plainview Texas.
Brandi Driggers
