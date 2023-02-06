KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Brandi Driggers
Posted: Feb 6, 2023 / 05:41 PM CST
Updated: Feb 6, 2023 / 05:41 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas— Today Dr. Binks gave us an overview of the Nutrition & Metabolic Health Initiative at Texas Tech University. The NMHI can be reached at 806-742- 6644 or nmhi@ttu.edu.
If you’d like to delight your partner with a stylish gift this year, consider skipping the heart-shaped accessories.
For some people, a simple knit scarf in a solid color is effortlessly stylish, while others prefer something bolder, such as a plaid blanket scarf.
We had our experienced product tester use the Crosley Cruiser Plus Turntable and the Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Record Player in real-world situations.