LUBBOCK, Texas— Dr. Binks said you can keep making health progress while enjoying holiday meals, treats and more. According to Dr. Binks, the key is to find ways to focus on health during the holidays and having fun with family traditions. You can find Dr. Binks at the Nutrition & Metabolic Health Initiative at Texas Tech University. You can reach the NMHI 806-742- 6644 or nmhi@ttu.edu.