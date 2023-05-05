LUBBOCK, Texas—What better way to celebrate this weekend than at Señor Chubby’s Mexican Bar and Grill. Their $5.00 specials start today, including $5.00 margaritas, and free queso with two meal purchases. They offer specials through Saturday and Sunday as well. They are located at 2410-98th Street, 806-993-5130. They are also part of our Lubbock Dining for Charities. They offer great food all while giving back to the community. Proceeds this month support Lubbock Impact. Find out more at diningforcharitieslub.com, lubbockimpact.com, seniorchubbys.com.