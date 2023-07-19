LUBBOCK, Texas—This summer Dunkin’ is giving guests a sweet way to support children battling cancer with its Shine Gold initiative. Starting today, July 19, through Sunday, August 5, Dunkin’ is inviting its guests to “shine gold” in a joint effort to support the mission of the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation: bring joy to children afflicted with illness. Guests are invited to visit participating Dunkin’ locations throughout Texas and make a $2 donation to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. As a thank you for their donation, guests will receive a free Gold Joy Donut! 100 percent of funds raised from the Dunkin’ Gold Joy Donut will be donated to local Texas children’s hospitals to bring joy into the lives of local children battling illness. Download the app to be a Dunkin’ Rewards member at dunkindonuts.com.