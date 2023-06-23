LUBBOCK, Texas—Be an early bird and get your tickets for the The U&I Conference by June 30. The conference will be on Tuesday, October 3. You can expect a full day of breakout sessions, fellowship, shopping, food and more. The keynote speakers for this conference are Debbie McGuire, the first lady of Texas Tech Football, Dr. Kathy Rollo, Superintendent of Lubbock ISD and TTU alumni and Southwest Airlines representative, Laura Nieto. Sponsorships, tickets and more information can be found at uandiconference.com. Find The U&I Conference on Facebook; like, share and tag for a change to win your tickets.