LUBBOCK, Texas— Vitality Bowls specializes in making delicious açaí bowls, which are a thick blend of the açaí berry topped with organic granola and a selection of superfood ingredients. Additional antioxidant-rich menu items include smoothies, fresh juices, soups, salads and panini. All items on the menu are made fresh to order. No ingredient fillers such as ice, frozen yogurt or artificial preservatives are used, giving the purest taste possible to each item. See their menu and more at vitalitybowls.com.