LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s the talk of the town – Experience Christmas at Eberley Brooks Events. This is a new event this year that will be open to the public. The entire property is converted into a Christmas wonderland. Visitors can enjoy Santa, a marketplace, giant snow globe, s’mores with the Grinch, candy cane lighted trial, music, food trucks and more. This Christmas Experience is nightly through December 23. Purchase tickets online or in person and get more information at: ExperienceChristmaslbk.com, Eberleybrooks.com or on social media: Eberley Brooks Events.